Testing finds lead in some Birmingham schools water sources, but not in drinking water

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - In light of the Flint water crisis, there are new rules for testing for lead and copper in the water.

One local school district decided to test the water across the district.

7 Action News has learned tests in the Birmingham School dDstrict have revealed signs of lead, including at pierce elementary.

The tests look for traces of lead at all water sources - including drinking water sources, as well as kitchen and mop sinks.

However none of the schools showed traces of lead at drinking water sources.

Right now the superintendent is asking that students, in the meantime, bring bottled water to school.

There were some schools in the district that showed no traces of lead in the water, which leads district officials to believe there is no problem with service lines. Rather, there may be a problem with lines in those schools.

if you'd like to see the full results: click here.

