TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man exposed his genitals to two adult women Sunday afternoon in the area of Glenwood and Kings Point in Troy. That's south of Wattles between John R. and Rochester Rd.

The suspect asked the women for directions before exposing himself, and then headed southbound on Kings Point.

His vehicle is described as a clean white sedan, low to the ground, possibly a two-door. The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old male with dark skin, possibly of South Asian descent, with short hair and dark plastic rimmed glasses.

A similar incident on May 7 occurred in the area of Long Lake and John R., where two 10-year-old girls were approached by a man in a white four-door sedan with rear tinted windows who exposed himself and left the scene. The suspect was described as a 30-year-old black or South Asian male.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents should contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.