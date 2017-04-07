Two men in custody in Royal Oak police chase that topped 100 mph

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A high speed chase on Sunday night had Royal Oak police hot on the trail of two men.

The chase started near 12 Mile and Woodward around 11:20 pm.

Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The officer was out of his car, when the driver sped away.

The driver took off through a nearby neighborhood in Royal Oak, trying to avoid officers, weaving down side streets, eventually emerging near Crooks and 12 Mile.

Investigators say inside the car were 38-year-old John Knudsen of Livonia and 28-year-old Dustin Cline of Trenton.

They refused to stop, and officers continued to follow.

We're told the driver reached speeds of nearly 100 mph on Main.

The chase ended in Clawson near 14 Mile and Main, after the car struck a curb.

Both men jumped out and ran for it, but officers were able to track them down right after.

They found marijuana and pills inside the car.

Knudsen and Cline are facing numerous charges, including running from police and obstructing an officer.

They are due back in court on April 18th.