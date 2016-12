WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two high school students were pulled out of class, accused of possessing threatening images on their digital devices.

They include everything from a racial epithet, to a weapon and jokes of a school massacre.

In the end officers determined this was simply a joke, but they didn’t find it funny.

The two teens were suspended after the frightening and offensive images were found on their cell phones.

They included a swastika, handgun and a digital roadmap outlining a school shooting.

Police didn’t take any chances, immediately sending detectives to the students' homes after learning of the images.

Officers were unavailable for comment, as was the school principal, when we visited the high school today. They are still on break.

The incident happened earlier this month before the holiday recess.

It came less than a year after a similar online threat sent teachers and students into a panic.

Last February a student, who was later arrested, told school administrators a bomb will go off inside the building.

In this case police have decided not to press criminal charges against the students involved.