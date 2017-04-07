Wanted man leads police on chase, tries to get inside residents' home

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The West Bloomfield Police Department is looking for a man that is wanted out of Wisconsin.

On Monday police were alerted that the man was hiding in the area. They made contact with him that night on Cromwell Road, but police say he ran and led them on a chase.

Later that night a woman living on Winfield contacted police saying a man knocked on her door and asked to come inside so he could use the phone. Police say the woman would not let him in.

"I think what scared the resident the most is they looked at their front porch and there was a blood trail. So apparently he had hurt himself when he was fleeing from us," Deputy Chief Curt Lawson says.

Lawson says the the man is wanted for violating his parole. He's described as a white male 5'9 weighing 160 pounds. He has a bald head and was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

"The subject was not armed and we don't believe there's any imminent threat to our residents," Lawson says.

If you have any information contact police.