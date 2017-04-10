Waterford Township officials to hear details of plans for Summit Place mall

Dave LewAllen
6:00 PM, Apr 10, 2017

Waterford Township to consider plan for redevelopment of Summit Place Mall

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Details of a redevelopment plan for Summit Place Mall will be unveiled during Monday's Waterford Township Board of Trustees meeting. 

The mall, located on a 75-acre site at Telegraph and Elizabeth Lake Roads is closed up and falling victim to the elements and scrappers. 

"This will be a planned destination where all these traveling teams, hockey, basketball soccer are going to come," said Anthony Bartolotta, a trustee with the township. "There's going to be a hotel, a pet hotel, restaurants and there's going to be a 12,000-seat arena." 

A California based company, SD Capital LLC, currently owns the property. They're hoping to sell so this redevelopment proposal becomes a reality.

"I affectionately refer to it as a proverbial stone in our shoe," said Gary Wall, supervisor of Waterford Township.

The mall has become an eyesore and a drag on property values in the area, according to officials. Wall is hopeful this project will move forward.

"We have a dangerous buildings ordinance against it and we can exercise that if this falls through, if this deal falls through, but I feel real good about it," said Wall.

"If this thing materializes, this is going to be a boom for Waterford, Pontiac, Oakland County and I believe, the state of Michigan," Bartolotta said. 

