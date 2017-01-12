Anchor Bay High School student accused of tweeting out threatening picture

ANCHOR BAY, Mich. (WXYZ) - An Anchor Bay High School sophomore is in police custody, accused of tweeting out a threatening picture.

Police say the tweet showed the 15-year-old student holding what appeared to be a sawed off shotgun. It was accompanied by the caption, "I can't wait for school today."

Police they were able to identify the teen as a student who lived in Lenox Township.

Sheriff's detectives obtained a warrant for his home, but no one answered when they went to investigate Tuesday.

At that time they set up surveillance and waited until a vehicle left the property Wednesday morning.

Deputies then stopped the vehicle and discovered the teen suspect, his brother and his father inside.

The teen was taken into custody, while deputies searched the home. Inside the seized several long guns, along with air soft guns.

According to police, the teen says it was one of the air soft guns that he was holding in the picture.

Officials say classes were canceled at Anchor Bay High School on Wednesday because they were unable to contact the student. School will be open on Thursday.

It is unclear at this point if the student will face charges.