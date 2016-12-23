Clay Township fire chief let go, but no one is talking about the reasons why

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Clay Township fire chief has been told, “You’re fired!”



The reasons why are a big mystery.



Daryl DuPage has been chief for 7 years and with the department for more than 2 decades.

He is still Chief DuPage for another week and a half and will only tell us he has not been told why and he’s talking to an attorney.

The people told the township board this week, they’re not happy.

One of the board members, the township treasurer, is also not being told the whole story.

Clay Township has 33 firefighters, 7 are full time because of a grant DuPage got last year. It expires next year.

There are two fire departments, one on the mainland and one on Harsen’s Island.

The firing is being driven by the Clay Township Supervisor Artie Bryson. He gave no explanation at the meeting this week.

He was not home on Harsen’s Island when we tried to find him.

We were told by another trustee that the chief is gone, but his departure terms are up to him.

He says she can’t say any more about Chief DuPage now because of the advice of attorneys.

Firefighters who can’t speak on camera say this is because the chief supported them joining a union.