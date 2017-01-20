Marine City High, Riverview East High & Marine City Middle schools closed due to threat

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - East China Township schools say three schools will be closed tomorrow because of an unspecified threat.

The district says Marine City High School, Riverview East High School and Marine City Middle School will be closed.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Officials say they investigated the first threat and took the student into custody. The student has been released to the custody of their parents, pending charges.

The second threat can into a anonymous tip website. The decision was made to cancel school after it was received.