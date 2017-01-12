Teen accused of tweeting threat against Anchor Bay High School appears in court

ANCHOR BAY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 15-year-old student facing charges of making an online terror threat against his high school has appeared in court for the first time.

Walking into court the 15-year-old Anchor Bay High School sophomore appeared extremely nervous.

He sat quietly as a judge began informing him of his rights.

Defense attorney Rob Carson waived a probable cause hearing for his client, charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors say on Tuesday the teen posted a picture of himself holding a gun to Twitter, saying “I cant wait for school today.”

After his arrest, and despite several long guns and an airsoft rifle seized from his parents’ Macomb County home, his attorney made the case for his release prior to trial.

That request was granted, provided the student, suspended from school indefinitely, not violate any laws, leave the house without a parent or use social media.

The case next heads to Macomb County for pretrial to remain closer to where the teen lives.

In the meantime, after being closed yesterday for precautions, Anchor Bay High School reopened today.

The teen’s parents declined to speak with us.

The school district urges all parents to remind their kids all threats are taken seriously by law enforcement.