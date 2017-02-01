Pittsfield Township police officer charged with domestic violence

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Pittsfield Township police officer is facing domestic violence charges following a fight with his wife.

The incident occurred at the Ypsilanti Township home Kevin Taylor shared with his wife. Police say the 30-year-old and his wife got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Police say, when they arrived on the scene, Taylor and his wife had been separated by neighbors. They both had minor injuries.

At the time, Taylor's wife was arrested because officers thought she was the aggressor. However, prosecutors declined to charge her following a review of the case.

Taylor was arrested on January 25 and charged on January 27, following further investigation.

Police say he was also arrested in October 2016 after another family incident. At that time he was charged with domestic violence, but the case was dismissed in December.

Officers say they have been called to the couple's home many times in the past for domestic incidents.

A police public information officer confirmed to 7 Action News that Taylor has resigned from the Pittsfield Township Police Department. He is due back in court on February 6.