82-year-old Grosse Ile man rescued from sinking car in icy water

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Denise Keeler says her 82-year-old husband is alive thanks to the Good Samaritan who called 911 and the police officers and firefighters who rescued him from his car that was upside down on the river and slowly sinking.

Stuart Keeler was backing out of his driveway on West River Road near Ferry Street when something happened causing his vehicle to shoot past the dry cross road, over the embankment and down a 12-foot drop where he landed upside down on an ice-covered portion of the river.

A passerby witnessed Keeler's vehicle going over the edge and called 911.

A police officer happened to be driving by just as the woman was calling 911, and he was able to climb down the embankment and break a window to get Keeler out of his car that was filling up with ice and freezing water.

Keeler is now recovering at a local hospital.

Click on the video above to hear details and the 911 call in Kimberly Craig's report.