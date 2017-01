The Wayne County Parks’ Youth Advisory Council is looking for energetic high school students to help create great ideas for programs and recreational activities for our parks system.

Wayne County has 37 parks, two golf courses, a marina and the Wayne County Aquatic Center.

Applications are being accepted from January 10 until January 27.

Meetings will be held at the Nankin Mills Interpretive Center in Westland. You must be a Wayne County resident to participate.

Interested parties can download an application at http://www.waynecounty.com/

