Boyfriend of Highland Park woman charged with Open Murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Durico Moses, a 46-year-old welder from Detroit, is now charged with Open Murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Treashell Spears.

The 44-year-old woman's body was found Monday. She had been badly beaten, but the Wayne County Medical Examiner has not made a final determination on the cause of her death.

After Treashell's body was found, Moses, who has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault and criminal sexual conduct, was located by Highland Park Police in a hospital because he had reportedly tried to take his own life.

"You just killed my sister and you are going to get what you deserve," said Treashell's sister, April Hill, after seeing Moses arraigned in a Highland Park courtroom Friday afternoon.

