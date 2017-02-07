Brothers from Yemen kept from US by travel ban arrive at Metro Airport

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) - It was a tearful arrival in metro Detroit for a Yemeni family, previously banned by President Donald Trump's executive order.

They're among the first to be granted passage in the wake of that federal immigration ban being lifted.

For the Aziz family, the road to a better life has been full of setbacks.

Their remarkable story includes being stranded with nothing more than the clothes on their backs in a foreign airport for days.

Brothers, 21-year-old Tareq and 19-year-old Ammar, tell us they were about to board a plane when President Trump first announced the travel ban for people coming from specific countries.

Their passports were then stamped cancelled.

They were sent to an airport in Ethiopia and made to wait 3 days, until the travel ban was finally lifted.

Their father worked on bringing his two sons to the Flint area where he currently owns businesses. He now praises the attorneys who never gave up.