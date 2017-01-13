Community holds vigil for Danielle Stislicki, Farmington Hills woman missing for 6 weeks

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - In a VFW hall in Redford, residents came together in hopes of finding one of their own.

Twenty-eight-year-old Danielle Stislicki has been missing for over a month. She was raised in Redford.

Her parents are drawing strength from their community as the search for their daughter continues.

Stislicki disappeared from her Farmington Hills apartment building December 2nd. Her car, her purse, and the keys to her apartment were left behind.

Stislicki worked as a trainer for MET Life.

Police searched the Berkley home of a security guard who has also worked for the company. He has not been arrested or charged with her disappearance.

Police believe Stislicki was the victim of a crime.

Her family has started a social media campaign to help find her.

Supporters wear burgundy ribbons-- a symbol of hope that she will one day be found.