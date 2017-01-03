Dearborn Heights police car involved in serious accident in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Allen Park police confirm they are investigating a serious accident involving a Dearborn Heights police car.

The scene is at Pelham and Van Born roads, near I-94 and the Southfield Freeway.

Officers say the Dearborn Heights police vehicle slammed into a Lexus that, police say, turned in front of the cruiser.

7 Action News has been told the officers had to be cut out of the car to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lexus was also taken to the hospital.

Their conditions haven't been released. However, officials say the officers are doing well. The driver of the Lexus is said to have suffered more serious injuries.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for the latest on this breaking news.