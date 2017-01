DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dearborn Heights police are investigating the drowning of a 1-year-old baby.

The baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub in the 4200 block of Hipp.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Officers are currently executing a search warrant at the scene.

