Dearborn heroes shop with less fortunate kids to help them have a merry Christmas

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A group of local heroes were working hard today to make the Christmas wishes come true for a few kids.

The Shop with a Hero event was happening in Dearborn where the kids got to run the show.

It was a special morning inside the Dearborn Wal-Mart - 42 children were granted their Christmas wishes.

These kids were selected by the Dearborn School District to get a little extra fun this holiday - shopping with a local hero.

The Dearborn Police Department and Fire Department team up each year to take disadvantaged children shopping for the holidays. Each kid gets $100 to spend in the store picking out anything they want for Christmas.

The shopping trip gives these kids, who wouldn't normally have very many gifts, something special under their tree.

It also gets our hard working heroes a little fun inside, a break from what they see everyday.

For these kids and heroes the smiles shared and play time between aisles may just be the most memorable gift from the holiday shopping spree.

When they're done shopping they get treats, then those gifts are wrapped at a wrapping station and these kids all go home happy.