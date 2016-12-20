Dearborn Police Chief talks about drop in incidents involving use of force

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says there were only 24 incidents in 2016 where officers had to use force to arrest a person.

The two dozen cases are far lower than they had been in years past, and Haddad says the decrease is the result of continued officer training to de-escalate situations and community policing.

But, despite the numbers, two cases involving officers shooting and killing two people have prosecutors weighing the evidence to decide if they were justified in the deadly encounters.

