WYANDOTTE (WXYZ) - Preparations are underway for celebrations in a number of communities to ring in 2017.

Downtown Wyandotte will have not one, but two ball drops.

The 1,000 lb steel ball with nearly 300 flashing lights will be lowered at 9 pm and then again at midnight near the clock tower.

The free event starts at 6 pm and will be taking place on Biddle Avenue between Oak Street and Eureka Road.

There will be a heated tent with a DJ and other activities.

The main stage will feature live bands including Sponge, Eva Under Fire, Sarah Sherrard, Kaitlyn Barbee, Joe Jaber & the Last Divide.

In Mt. Clemens, the city is starting the celebration with a Children's New Year's Eve in Never Never Land.

Face painting, amusement rides, a ball drop and fireworks are all scheduled.

That event runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

But the party continues later in the evening for adults with the 23rd annual Downtown Mount Clemens New Year's Eve Fireworks Gala. Gala fireworks will go off at midnight.

Detroit has a free New Year's Eve festival happening today on Cadillac Square at Campus Martius Park. The Meridian Motor City NYE DROP 2017 runs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There is expected to be live entertainment, horse drawn carriage rides and ice skating.