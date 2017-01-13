Driver runs out of gas; hit & killed on I-275 in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a driver who ran out of gas on the freeway was hit and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night.



It happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound I-275 near Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township.



According to Michigan State Police, the driver was trying walk across the freeway when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling southbound in the left lane.



The man who was hit died of his injuries. His identity has not been released. Police say they are working on notifying his family.



Two lanes of southbound I-275 were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

