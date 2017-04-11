Eastpointe police say investigation reveals video doesn't show kidnapping

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Eastpointe police now say video they released earlier today does not show a possible kidnapping.

Police have not yet said what is actually happening in the video. They are saying they have identified the people in the video and have determined that nothing criminal happened.

The video shows a man approach a truck. He is than seemingly attacked by the people inside. The man is described as a white man, about 18-years-old, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a backpack.

The people inside the truck are described only as two men and one woman. They are African American.

The truck is described as a burgundy or maroon Dodge Ram.

The incident happened outside a Sunnoco Gas Station on Owens in Eastpointe.