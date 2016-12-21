Ecorse firefighters deliver Christmas to families facing tough times

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ecorse firefighters are hosting a Christmas dinner and giving out presents to families facing tough times.

Children and their parents are celebrating at the event, which is being funded by Ecorse firefighters who wanted to help out families who couldn't afford a special Christmas dinner and presents.

Eight families from the community and their kids have been able to come sing songs and even play with the fire trucks.

Local churches and community groups chose the families.

One of the families lost their home in a recent fire. They are thanking the firefighters for their kindness and generosity.