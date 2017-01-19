Elected leaders seek answers on Downriver water quality concerns

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is under fire for how it handled water quality concerns Downriver.



U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) says she sent a letter to the Great Lakes Water Authority’s CEO Sue F. McCormick regarding recent reports of odor, taste and discoloration issues in the tap water in many Downriver communities.

Rep. Dingell said she wants to see evidence the water is safe. She also wants to know what exactly caused the problem.



The Great Lakes Water Authority released a statement on Facebook saying, "After thorough testing and review, we have identified the principle cause of taste and odor concerns in the water in several Downriver communities to a temporary spike in turbidity levels (water with a significant amount of particulates) in the water at the beginning of the treatment process and associated with the normal cleaning of its settling basins.”



Congresswoman Dingell said no one knows what that means.

What exactly are the particulates?



“They need to speak in English. People need to understand what happened,” said Dingell.



She said there have been some people claiming the water made them sick.

The Great Lakes Water Authority responded saying the water posed no health risk. Dingell said she would have preferred the authority provide a number where those concerned about their health could check out their beliefs.



“If someone does become ill, where do you report it and who is tracking that?” asked Dingell.



Dingell said the answer she was given is that people who believe the water made them sick should contact their county health department. She said that should be part of the GLWA’s message.



GLWA crews were out flushing water lines in some communities on Wednesday.



"Don’t flush the lines out and think it is going to end. We still need to know what happened here,” said Patricia Odette, Mayor of Woodhaven.



She said she is disappointed in the lack of transparency. She said the Great Lakes Water Authority said the water is safe, but should also provide the evidence they have suggesting that.



“I haven’t seen a test from them yet,” said Mayor Odette. "You keep telling us you have done tests. I certainly put my testing that Woodhaven did on the internet. Why can’t they put their testing out?”



"The MDEQ is working with the GLWA to ensure the water continues to meet all federal Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory standards as well as ensure all necessary testing and safety precautions are taken to resolve this issue, and will continue these efforts for as long as necessary,” said C. Heidi Greeter, Director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in a statement issued today.