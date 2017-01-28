Head Start program updates parents after three-year-old killed by falling table

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A special closed door meeting was held in Dearborn Heights, after a three-year-old girl was killed during a freak accident last week.

Lilliana Kerr lost her life when a 285-pound wall folding cafeteria table fell on her during indoor recess.

Other small kids and teachers were witnesses.

It's run by Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.

The family's attorney says the tables were on a recall list.

Head start leaders claim the gym is inspected every two years, next up this spring. But also say they never actually use the tables for anything.

Many parents are in favor of the program continuing there, including Tina Groves, a mother of a child there, who told us, "I love it. My baby loves it, and we will continue going here."

Behind closed doors, we're told it was a family atmosphere at the meeting. Parents were open to discussion and ideas, while dealing with heavy hearts.

The program leases the building, and leaders tell 7 Action News the gym will never be used again by the Head Start program.

Classes could start back up as soon the middle of next week.

Right now several investigations are underway, including one by Head Start and another by the family's attorney.