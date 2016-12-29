Jogger finds box of puppies, dogs currently being cared for by Humane Society of Huron Valley

(WXYZ) - The Humane Society of Huron Valley is hoping you can help track down the person who left a box full of puppies in Hines Park near Wilcox Lake in Plymouth.

The 4-week-old puppies were found around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who heard yelps while jogging.

It was located about three feet from the jogging path. The box, which was urine soaked, contained nine male and 10 female puppies that are believed to be from more than one litter of pit bull terrier mixed breed puppies.

The jogger contacted her sister for help and together they contacted the Humane Society of Huron Valley, which took the puppies in for medical treatment.

Anyone with information about who may have left the puppies is asked to contact the Humane Society of Huron Valley at 734-661-3512 or online at hshv.org/cruelty.