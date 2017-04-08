Large pothole on southbound I-275 flattens dozens of tires during rush hour

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The dramatic changes in temperatures are causing pothole problems on the road

a large one caused a mess in Romulus.

Around 25 drivers got flat tires after hitting the large hole in the middle lane on southbound I-275 between I-94 and Eureka.

We talked to one driver who was heading home from work with his son in the backseat. He said when he hit the pothole, he knew he had to pull over.

Several courtesy vans responded to help the line of cars with flat tires on the side of the road.