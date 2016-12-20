Livonia school board votes to close Cass Elementary and Garfield Elementary.

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Livonia School Board voted 5-2 to close two elementary schools by the end of the school year.

Some board trustees told a jammed meeting it was the hardest decision they've had to make on the job.

In the end, they blamed a declining enrollment of 1,500 students since 2011 and the under utilization of school buildings for the closure.

Students from Garfield and Cass Elementary schools will head to other buildings starting next fall, as well as special needs programs.

Emotional and upset parents say they moved to certain neighborhoods for these schools, and also cringe at splitting up siblings next year.

Parents of special needs children say another adjustment to another school could cause setbacks.

Residents voted for a $195 million bond issue in 2013 for school improvements, but now question why they voted in the first place.

The move will save the district $800,000 a year.

School board trustees estimate they spent 2,000 hours weighing this decision. They paid for two studies to figure out the best plan for students.