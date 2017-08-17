WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - The William P. Faust Public Library of Westland is giving away free solar eclipse glasses, meeting high demand after receiving hundreds of calls.

The first 50 people who show up at 7 p.m. and stay for the library's program, "What's the Big Deal About the Solar Eclipse?" will receive the glasses on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will be presented by heliophysicist Dr. Susan Lepri of the University of Michigan.

Numbers will be given out to patrons at the beginning of the program and the first 50 who stay through the program will receive a pair by the end. The program is expected to last for one hour.