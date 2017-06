NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Uber driver, accused in an alleged assault over the weekend in Northville Township, voluntarily showed up at the police department this morning to be questioned by detectives.

7 Action News was there, and questioned the man as he left the police department. He said he did not know what was going on.

We are not naming him, because he has not been charged with any crime.

He got into the same vehicle the woman says she was attacked in. She showed us her Uber notification that matched the license plate on the man’s SUV.

Police still have more investigating to do before determining who did what and if any charges should be warranted.

Jennifer Bridges says it was early Sunday morning when the Uber driver picked her up to take her from Walled Lake to Novi. She says the driver took a 10 mile detour to a dark and empty lot.

He, “jumped over and grabbed me,” said Bridges in an interview.

“I was in shock and then at that point, my instincts took over and I was able to get him off me and get out of the car."

She says she broke a bone in her foot but was able to flag down help, as the driver fled.

Uber has suspended the driver’s access while the investigation is underway.