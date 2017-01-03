Plymouth Township looking to sell snow making machine

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Plymouth Township officials are selling a snowmaker bought almost two years for recreational purposes.

Former township officials made the purchase saying it would be fun to create snow at the Plymouth Township park for families to play in and go sledding.

But Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise says it's costing tax payers too much, but that's not the only reason to get rid of it.

He said, "It's not government's job to be making snow for people."

Heise is trying to leave this snow maker out in the cold.

It was purchased two years ago by previous township officials. They used it on the hill in Plymouth Township Park so kids and families can play in it.

The machine itself cost about $20,000, but the needed equipment, water and electrical racked up the bill to $50,000.

But Heise says the machine doesn't just create snow, it can create lawsuits too.

"If you get hurt on that snow, because we've made it, we stand in line to get the liability from anybody who was injured."

They are trying to sell the machine.

In fact, that was one of his main issues Heise campaigned on.

"I won in a write-in campaign. I think the people of Plymouth Township were looking for change."

They got some interest from a couple of ski resorts up north.

Township officials see hoping to get at least $35,000 for the machine and the equipment associated with it.