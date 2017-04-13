Police search for 23-year-old man accused of shooting woman in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say they are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a woman just before midnight in Garden City.



Police were called to the scene at an apartment complex on Venoy Rd., between Warren Rd. and Ford Rd.



Officers are looking for 23-year-old Jalen Dominique Hawkins.



Police say he's 6'1", weighs 165 pounds and has dreadlocks. He's believed to be driving the victim's car, a red 2012 Ford Focus with the Michigan license plate DPM0573.



Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, but tell 7 Action News the pair was in a relationship and living together at the apartment complex.

They say the victim is currently in surgery.



If you have any information, call Garden City Police at (734) 793-1700.