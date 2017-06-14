Purse snatcher runs over metro Detroit woman in Kroger parking lot

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A purse-snatcher targeted a woman outside a busy grocery store, but things got even worse when his victim tried to fight back.

It happened at the Kroger in Taylor. A victim in her 60s is now in the hospital with a broken shoulder and other injuries.

Surveillance video just released by police shows a man approaching a woman at her vehicle and asking to borrow her cell phone.

Seconds later, he grabs the wallet out of her lap and heads for his own Jeep.

When the 64-year-old Taylor woman tries to get into his SUV, she's run over as he gets away.

This cowardly crook is believed to be from the area near the Kroger at Ecorse and Monroe streets.

Police say, during the crime at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, the victim watched her attacker flee westbound on Ecorse Road.

Detectives are now warning people living in the area to be on the lookout for a white man in his 20s with a thin build, mustache and brown hair, wearing a white long sleeved shirt - possibly with an American flag - dark pants, shoes and hat.

The thief left in a silver-colored Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor police.

