Dearborn Heights, Mich. (WXYZ) - Imagine touring and singing with R&B superstar KEM. Someone with talent is going to earn that opportunity as the singer will hold open auditions to find a back-up singer on Thursday.

The singer grew up here and has become a force in the music business, selling nearly 3 million albums while touring internationally.

Last night, he posted on Instagram looking for help.

The open auditions are being held online and locally, in person at Studio A in Dearborn Heights.