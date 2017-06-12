Road construction near Metro Airport may cause delays for flyers

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) - The heat is on and summer travel season is here. There will be some construction and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and DTW doesn’t want passengers late for their flights.

Starting June 12, construction on Rogell Dr. will begin, it’s the road most passengers take when they come into the airport from I-94 and Merriman Rd.

Lane closures and shifts will begin around July 5.

There is also already construction underway on Lucas Dr. for people heading to the rental car area at the airport.

Airport officials want travelers to plan extra time when they’re leaving to take a flight.

"We want to get the word out there to make sure they have a stress free experience when they're arriving at the airport and they get on that flight happy and excited about where they're heading this summer,” said Erica Donerson, spokesperson for DTW.

The construction will improve infrastructure and improve the signage, to help people better navigate the airport.

A tip for travelers using the McNamara Terminal, use I-275 to enter the airport, and you’ll avoid the construction.

All of the work is expected to be complete before Thanksgiving of 2017.