SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man accused of shooting a toddler and teenager on Christmas is facing attempted murder charges.

Officials say Charles Miller, 60, got into an argument at a party in suburban Detroit.

He then left the party and allegedly opened fire on the Southgate house hitting his grandkids.

After shooting, investigators, say miller was then shot by a man at the party with a concealed pistol license.

Police say the toddler and teenager's injuries were not life threatening.