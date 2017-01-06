SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Wyandotte woman filed a complaint with the USDA and the Wayne County Health Department after taking a bite out of her McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich on December 28.

"I thought it was disgusting. It was gross and it was a parasite of some sort," said Jerica Klaiss.

Klaiss said she bought the sandwich from the store at 16515 Fort Street. She noticed something was wrong after the first bite.

"Go back with the next bite and see something hanging out of the fish sandwich, which to me looked like a

little worm," Klaiss said.

Klaiss said she took the sandwich back to the store, which offered her a refund and another sandwich. She declined both.

Klaiss made a complaint with the USDA food safety and inspection service, which sent it to the Wayne County Health Department.

An inspection was done January 3, according to a statement from Granader Family Restaurants.

Food safety and quality are a top priority in our restaurants. A complaint was received by the Wayne County Department of Health on January 3. That same day, the department conducted a thorough inspection at the restaurant and found no violations relating to the complaint.

Klaiss said she just wanted to raise awareness with her complaint.

"I just want people to be aware, to watch what they're eating that was my concern," Klaiss said.