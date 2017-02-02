St. Vincent de Paul donation trucks burglarized, thieves caught on camera

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit charity has been crippled by the actions of thieves, but they were caught on camera.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the St. Vincent de Paul store in Westland.

Around 2:30 a.m. several people pulled up in a white SUV. According to St. Vincent de Paul officials, the trucks parked behind the store were burglarized.

The batteries were stolen and the wiring cut and damaged in nearly every truck in the fleet.

The trucks are used to pick up donations all over the metro area.

"This is our entire fleet of trucks and so it did not enable us to go to our more than 70 stops to pick up donated items,” said Executive Director and Deacon at St. Vincent de Paul, Chris Stark.

St. Vincent de Paul operates several thrift stores like the one in Westland around metro Detroit. With donations and money raised, the charity helps people in need with clothing, food, rent, even dental care.

"It's a sad commentary when people are stealing from a charity designed around helping people through difficult times,” said Stark.

The cost will likely be close to $5,000 and the time spent without the trucks is also costing the charity, because it’s unable to collect donations.

"It's not just a matter of replacing batteries and dropping them in, it's the electrical wiring that now has to be replaced,” said Stark.

If you recognize the people in the video or the SUV, call the Westland Police Department, (734) 722-9600.

If you’d like to make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, you can find a location here.