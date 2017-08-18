Statue of controversial former Dearborn mayor now a cultural lightning rod

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The discussion about fixing race relations has turned a statue in Dearborn into a political, and cultural lightening rod.

It honors Orville Hubbard, former Mayor, political boss and a blatant racist. City leaders are taking action that started long before this week, but they’re still tweaking their plans.

Hubbard was Mayor from 1942 to 1978. The statue will be moved inside the Historical Museum and a plaque will be placed with him to put his place in history into perspective. The DRAFT so far says:

Sometimes labeled a political "boss," Hubbard was a colorful, controversial figure who easily won re-election despite a grand jury investigation, a governor's removal hearing and a federal civil rights conspiracy trial. A self-acknowledged segregationist, he periodically gained negative national attention for comments that disparaged African-Americans, a fact that resulted in Dearborn residents launching a recall election.

Dearborn Mayor Jack O’Reilly is helping write the message, but would not talk with 7 Action News about the controversy.

Hubbard has a granddaughter, Susan L. Hubbard who is a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge. She did not return a call for comment.

The Historical Commission will vote on the final language next Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Museum offices at Garrison and Brady in Dearborn.

They never have a crowd, but could about this issue.