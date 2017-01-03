Suspect in custody in Highland Park woman's murder

Light fog
Highland Park police have a man accused of murdering a woman he knew in custody.
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A suspect is in custody for the murder of a Highland Park woman whose body was found in an abandoned parking structure.
The woman's body was discovered Monday by two people taking photographs in the area of Hamilton and Glendale in Highland Park.
Investigators say the woman had been badly beaten in the head.
Late Tuesday afternoon, police say they were able to positively identify their victim.