Suspect in Highland Park murder assaulted victim before, family says

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Relatives of Treashell Spears, 44, say she would have helped anyone in need, but she couldn't break away from a man who is now suspected in her murder.

The 46-year-old man remains in custody and could face charges as early as Friday.

Spears and the suspect dated for about two years, relatives say. About a year ago he allegedly assaulted her in the head which caused her to have to have stitches.

When her body was found Monday in an abandoned parking structure in Highland Park, Spears had been severely beaten in the head.

The family has now set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of getting funds for a funeral.

We're told Spears lived with her mother and was a student at Henry Ford Community College, preparing to graduate with a degree in electrical engineering.

She did not have any insurance.