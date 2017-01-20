Water leak leads police to big marijuana grow operation in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - We’re seeing more and more police busts of big marijuana growing operations.



There was one yesterday on the east side of Detroit. But it is not just the city.

Another bust happened in Northville Township late last night.

Nobody at the complex knew anything illegal was going on until the fire department showed up. Then the police.

The neighbor who lives next door tells 7 action news the discovery started when water was pouring down through the walls of a unit.

The fire department came, nobody was home and they found a huge marijuana growing operation inside.



The people who own the unit moved out last year and rented it.



The only thing strange before last night was a smell that would come and go, like a skunk.



A neighbor who lives across the street never saw anything suspicious.

The location, near 6 Mile and Haggerty, is about a mile away from the police department.