Wayne man injured by hit and run driver hopes for justice as he recovers

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A hit and run victim who narrowly escaped death is now demanding justice.

Robert Schmitzer was using his motorized wheelchair to get across the road, when a speeding driver struck him.

He says it could have killed him.

It happened back on January 23rd at Michigan Avenue and Wayne Road, as Robert was going to pickup some food near his home.

He tells us the woman in a beige colored vehicle knocked him out of his chair, sent him flying and kept on driving.

Robert sustained painful injuries to his hips and legs, as well as plenty of bruises. His chair was also damaged.

He tells us he wants the person responsible to be held accountable, and he hopes someone who knows that driver will turn them in.

Robert says he doesn't know how he’ll get his motorized chair fixed.

If you have any information about this hit and run, please call Wayne police.