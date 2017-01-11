When no one showed up at a homebound Rockwood man's birthday party, the community took action

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) - His name is Justin Miracle and you could argue his survival is a miracle. Eighteen years ago his parents were murdered. He was left at the scene until the killer turned himself in.



“He was in the house for two days with his parents’ bodies,” said his sister-in-law Lori Miracle.



As they grieved, his brother and Lori took him in.



His cerebral palsy means he needs a lot of care, but he brings them joy.



“I just love him so much,” said Lori.



Then three years ago the Justin again survived, this time a heart attack. It claimed his strength. He went from being able to walk with assistance, to being wheelchair bound.

Physical therapists were unable to help.



Being homebound can be lonely. Lori says she invited people over for his 32nd birthday.



“No one showed up,” said Lori. “It was just so sad, you know.”



She turned to Facebook to vent. A friend shared her story on the Downriver and Friends Facebook Page and asked people to send Justin birthday cards.



Jay Ray of Jay Ray’s BBQ took it further. He offered to give his family a birthday dinner at the Brass Monkey Bar next Wednesday at an event he is catering.

Lori thanked him, but explained it is hard to get him out of the house because the family has been unable to buy a ramp.

People on the Facebook page called on Tittle Brother’s Construction in Southgate. They offered to pay for materials if Tittle Brothers would provide labor.



“Justin, we are on our way. We are going to put this ramp up. You are going to be able to get in and out of your house,” said Greg Tittle.



“I am still shaking. It is amazing I can’t believe there are so many good people out there,” said Lori.



Friends are making sure Justin has help getting to the birthday party next Wednesday, which is turning into more than anyone imagined. The public is invited to come, buy a meal, and celebrate Justin's birthday. The birthday party will be at the Brass Monkey on Wednesday, January 18 from 2 pm - 9 pm.



“Bring a gift. We’re going to get you the birthday you should have had,” said Jay Ray.