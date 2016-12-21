Wife of Grosse Ile man rescued from icy Detroit River thanks heroes who saved her husband

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Tonight, the wife of a man rescued in dramatic fashion from the Detroit River, has a message for the brave people who intervened on his behalf.

"I'm so grateful. Thank you so much" says Denise Keeler.

Her husband of more than 50 years, Stuart Keeler, was rescued earlier today from the Detroit River after his gas pedal got stuck while backing out of his driveway.

Thanks to a 911 call from a Good Samaritan, and a police officer driving by and responding quickly, the 82-year-old man was pulled out just in time.

He was freezing and startled, when he was rushed from West River Road and Ferry St. to a nearby hospital.

"The water was up to his neck and the car was sinking" says Denise.

Stuart's gold Impala was also pulled out after dropping 12 feet, and landing upside down.

Denise tells us Stuart is doing well, and still recovering at a local hospital. He's expected to return home tomorrow.