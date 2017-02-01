Religious leaders address President Trump's executive travel order

5:19 PM, Feb 1, 2017

An interfaith discussion on President Trump's immigration order has been held.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WYXZ) - Religious leaders from different faiths are addressing President Trump's executive travel order.

They held a press conference Wednesday at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.

The leaders hope President Trump will meet with them to have a better understanding of the true meaning of faith.  They also believe the order strengthens ISIS and Al-Quada's efforts.

Community leaders are holding a justice and peace rally on Saturday, February 4 at the Dearborn Public Library.  It begins at 2:00pm.

