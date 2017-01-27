January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Holocaust Memorial center in Farmington hills has been giving tours and honoring a WWII hero.

Dr. Guy Stern, is being honored for his role in liberating France during the war. He's receiving the French Knight of the Legion of Honor medal. Dr. Stern is the director of the Harry and Wanda Zekelman International Institute of the Righteous at the Holocaust Memorial Center.

The French Consul General is presenting the award that was created by Napoleon in 1802 and is the highest honor the country can bestow upon those who achieved remarkable deeds for France.



"I am truly honored and touched to be receiving the Legion of Honor medal," said Dr. Stern. "For many years now, I have been dedicated to teaching others about my experiences during the war, as well as detailing the atrocities that took place during the Holocaust. This ceremony surely will be one of the most memorable moments of my life."



During the event, Dr. Stern will speak about his service as one of "The Ritchie Boys," a special military intelligence unit of the U.S. Armed Forces in France during World War II.

The Holocaust Memorial center is located at 28123 Orchard Lake Rd. in Farmington Hills.



Hours: Sunday-Thursday 9:30 am to 5 pm (last admission at 3:30 pm) and Friday 9:30 am to 3 pm (last admission 1:30 pm). Wheelchair accessible. Free parking. For additional information, visit www.holocaustcenter.org or call 248.553.2400.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) -