Renters near sinkhole in Fraser expected to meet with officials today

Clinton Township, Mich. (WXYZ) - Construction crews continue to work around the clock following the formation of a sinkhole capable of swallowing homes in Fraser.

More than 20 families remain displaced, but three homes are considered “most likely” to sink into the hole according to Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon, who told 7 Action News this week that the latest information shows it’s only a matter of when, not if, homes are destroyed.



On Friday people who live on the other side of the road block are expected to meet with Clinton Township officials to get more information about the long-term plans in the affected area.

Multiple people who rent apartments nearby told 7 Action News they have a meeting set to meet with officials on Friday.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller and Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols will provide an update on the sinkhole Sunday afternoon.



Several dozen people live in an apartment complex along 15 Mile Road that sits in the middle of the road blocks. Those residents are able to enter/exit their homes through a different access site, and didn’t need to be evacuated as the homeowners on the other side of the road have.



A new traffic plan was hatched this week that is expected to alleviate some of the headaches, but the reality is that the situation won’t change too quickly as it’s expected to take months for a permanent fix to be put in place. Early estimates indicate that it could cost as much as $100 million to fix everything.



The reality for families affected by the sinkhole, however, is that everything can’t be fixed regardless of how much work construction crews put into the area.



“To build that life and see it all go down in a blink of an eye is devastating,” said Elizabeth Marentette, the daughter of one of the homeowners who is expected their home to be a complete loss.



Marentette said her parents have been married for 37 years and built a life in their home. Now they’re slowly and painfully watching it all slip away.



“It’s absolutely devastating,” said Marentette “They should be worried about retirement, not rebuilding a life from scratch.”



Meanwhile, there are changes set for the county leaders in charge of the sewer system involved in the ongoing Fraser sinkhole crisis.



Thursday marked the final day of work for outgoing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco. His second-in-command told 7 Action News that his retirement would coincide with Marrocco’s final day.



A number of residents have grown frustrated that Marrocco was vacationing in Florida and never returned as the taxpayers who pay his salary were suffering.



Candice Miller, the newly-elected Macomb County Public Works Director, will soon take Marrocco’s place in office after winning his seat in the November election.