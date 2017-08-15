Report: Alcohol sales in Michigan equal to 8 drinks weekly per resident

(WXYZ) - Alcohol in Michigan is a $6 billion a year business, and the sales just keep rising.

In fact, enough alcohol is sold in Michigan to supply every state resident with eight alcoholic drinks a week, MLIVE determined after crunching data from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

There were 7.7 million cases of hard alcohol sold in 2014, along with 6.2 million barrels of beer and 92 million liters of wine. The most recent figures are from the 2014 fiscal year.

The most sold liquor was vodka, followed by Canadian Whisky.

However, beer is king in Michigan. MLIVE reported that by quantity, beer accounts for 82% of Michigan alcohol sales, and outpaces wine and liquor sales in the state.

